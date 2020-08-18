Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
Electronic Arts' EA Play subscription service arrives on Steam this month

August 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Electronic Arts has been slowly inching toward a Steam launch of its freshly renamed subscription library EA Play, and has now finally announced when that launch will take place. 

EA Play is set to launch on Steam on August 31, which’ll give Steam-favoring players a way to sign up for discounts and unlimited access to a library of EA games without going through EA’s own Origin launcher like the program previously required. 

All in all, its an interesting partnership as Origin and Steam could be considered competing platforms and, until just recently, EA kept many of its games from appearing Steam until just recently likely due to that fact.

Steam will become the fourth platform to support the service, following in the footsteps of Origin, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 before it. Up until recently, those services had different names depending on the platform: EA Access for consoles and Origin Access for Origin on PC.

 While the entire program has now been united under a single name thanks to last week’s rebrand, it’s important to note that EA Play is still a per-platform subscription. Those looking to use their subscription benefits on both Xbox and Steam, for instance, would need a separate monthly subscription for each individual platform. 
 

