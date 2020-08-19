Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Surgeon Simulator developer Bossa Studios is going fully remote

Surgeon Simulator developer Bossa Studios is going fully remote

August 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread developer Bossa Studios is going fully remote after adjusting its workplace setup during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many studios, Bossa allowed employees to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak, and staff will now be allowed to do so permanently. 

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the decision was made after a staff survey showed 78 percent of employees either preferred working from home or were neutral towards returning to the office.

Bossa workers claimed flexible working hours, lack of a commute, and increased productivity were clear benefits of working from home, and also relished being able to spend more time with their family. 

What's more, 82 percent of the company's management team said that remote meetings were more easier to run than in-person meetings. 

Although Bossa will be going fully remote, the UK studio will be keeping a number of its offices open -- including its London HQ -- so staff are able to mix-and-match in a way that "best suits their working preferences and personal needs."

