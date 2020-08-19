Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Ex-Riot devs launch multiplayer game studio Odyssey Interactive in Canada

August 19, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
A team of game makers who used to work at Riot Games have raised roughly $6 million in seed funding to open Odyssey Interactive, a new Canadian game studio that aims to build competitive multiplayer games.

Notably, the company says its looking to hire folks interested in building those sorts of experiences for mobile devices as it spins up operations in the Kitchener-Waterloo area of Ontario. 

Odyssey's founding members all have prior experience working at Riot on League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. Now that they've raised $6 million from investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Golden Ventures they (according to a press release) plan to "get the studio off the ground, hire a team of rockstars, and take a few stabs at making some hopefully pretty awesome games."

