Get a job: Robot Entertainment is hiring a Senior VFX Artist

Location: Plano, TX, or Remote

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Robot Entertainment, the independent developer of the Orcs Must Die! franchise, is looking for a Senior VFX Artist to join our team. This individual will be responsible for creating VFX across a variety of game platforms. This is an excellent opportunity for someone with game industry experience looking for new challenges, including mentoring junior staff, and developing leadership skills.

Responsibilities

Creates, designs, and implements in-game visual effects;

Model, paint, and animate as needed to create high quality VFX assets;

Work with the Art Director and Leads to develop VFX languages that are consistent with project art styles;

Collaborate with other departments such as Design, Engineering, Tech, and Animation, to make sure artwork fits the specs and gameplay needs.

Assist with Tech Art and Engineering in planning and implementing our VFX pipeline;

Work with production to follow and build schedules and to deliver assets on time;

Serve as a mentor for less experienced artists;

The Ideal Candidate…

Is proficient in VFX development using Unreal 4 and its particle systems and materials.

Has strong VFX and traditional art skills (timing, shape language, color theory and illustration, painting, composition, 2D & 3D design);

Is proficient in Photoshop (or other 2D software) and Maya (or 3D modeling package);

Has a minimum of five (5) years’ experience working as a VFX artist for games;

Has familiarity with video game development including, but not limited to workflow, tools, lighting, modeling, VFX material setup, in-game animation, and engine parameters/optimizations;

Has contributed to multiple shipping video game titles;

Likes to participate in the research and development of a product’s visual style;

Is capable of identifying, investigating and resolving a range of artistic development issues often encountered during the game creation process;

Great oral and written communication skill;

Self-managing with capability to work individually in a remote location;

Plays and enjoys a variety of games.

Educational Requirements

BS/BA/MS degree in Art, or equivalent work experience.

This is a full-time, professional exempt, remote or on-site position, with benefits. Open to United States citizens or those individuals who are legally residing and working in the USA. Robot will not facilitate or sponsor candidates for US work visas or US residency “Green Cards” for this position.

Robot Entertainment, Inc. is committed to providing equal opportunity for all employees and applicants for employment. The company shall ensure that decisions affecting employees are made without regard to their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or any other protected category. This policy is administered in accordance with federal laws (including but not limited to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, Age Discrimination in the Employment Act of 1967, as amended, Equal Pay Act of 1963, as amended, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, as amended) and all other applicable state or local law prohibiting discriminatory acts.

Robot Entertainment, Inc. is a privately owned developer of entertainment technology and intellectual property, based in Plano, Texas, USA. More information about Robot can be found at http://www.robotentertainment.com.

