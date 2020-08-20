Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Social game platform Hiber nets $2.25 million to accelerate development

August 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Social game platform Hiber has netted $2.25 million in funding to accelerate development and make key hires. 

Gothenburg, Sweden-based Hiber allows users to create, play, and share a variety of games, and can be accessed on almost any device with a web browser, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs. 

It has recently added social features including Chat with Friends and public play spaces in the form of "Playgrounds," which have boosted engagement and retention over the past few months. 

Overall, Hiber said its platform has witnessed "massive growth" in 2020, with users creating over 300,000 games in this year alone. That surge convinced existing and new investors including Luminar Ventures, Wild Sloths OY, SYBO, Bumble Ventures, and GFR Fund to back the company. 

The deal will see Mathias Gredal Norvig, CEO of Subway Surfers creator SYBO, join Hiber's board of directors.

