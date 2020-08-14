Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Watch a GDC Summer game music concert from insaneintherain

August 20, 2020 | By Staff
August 20, 2020 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Audio, Video, Vault

Hey game makers, don't miss this concert featuring musician insaneintherain from GDC Summer, live now on the official GDC YouTube channel

Carlos Eiene (insaneintherainmusic) is an American / Filipino tenor saxophonist, pianist, and online content creator. Best known for his 2016 release “Live at Grillby’s”, Carlos produces jazz arrangements of video game music, and posts them on his YouTube channel.

Carlos is originally from Bellevue, Washington and continues to pursue musical goals by writing arrangements, practicing a multitude of instruments, and collaborating with others in his immediate community. 

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

