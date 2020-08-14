Video: Watch a GDC Summer game music concert from insaneintherain

Hey game makers, don't miss this concert featuring musician insaneintherain from GDC Summer, live now on the official GDC YouTube channel!

Carlos Eiene (insaneintherainmusic) is an American / Filipino tenor saxophonist, pianist, and online content creator. Best known for his 2016 release “Live at Grillby’s”, Carlos produces jazz arrangements of video game music, and posts them on his YouTube channel.

Carlos is originally from Bellevue, Washington and continues to pursue musical goals by writing arrangements, practicing a multitude of instruments, and collaborating with others in his immediate community.

