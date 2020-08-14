Get a job: Join Hidden Path as a Senior Level Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

You will create new gameplay experiences for our AAA fantasy RPG that will set the gold standard for level design. To accomplish this, you will interface with numerous strike teams across all disciplines, creating levels from concept to completion. You will collaborate with combat and encounter teams to establish standards and practices for gameplay, with narrative to ensure theme and IP are consistent and strong, with art to ensure levels look as great as they play, with producers to get level design tasks created, assigned and kept up to date. You will organize level reviews and playtests. We want you to be able to mentor others as we grow the team. This role reports to the Lead Designer.

Hidden Path is an inclusive, collaborative environment. You will be working with animators, designers, engineers, and other disciplines from all walks of life who have a variety of different perspectives. Being able to navigate and thrive in this kind of environment will be key to your success.

You should:

Be self-motivated and proactive

Have great design sense

Be fluent in Unreal 4

Be passionate about gameplay in general and RPGs specifically

Be comfortable scripting in Blueprint

Be knowledgeable about current games and industry trends

Have excellent verbal and written communication skills

Have strongly cultivated soft skills

Nice to have:

Previous experience developing RPG titles

Technical design skills

Environment art skills

Leadership experience

Experience with JIRA, Confluence and Perforce

Benefits:

Robust health insurance options

401(k) with company contribution

Employee profit sharing

Life insurance

Vacation time plus paid holidays

Unlimited sick leave

Paid Parental Leave

COVID-19 Statement: We are following protocols established by the CDC and Public Health – Seattle & King County with respect to COVID-19. We have made our workplace available to up to 25% of employees who request access in advance but are not requiring anyone to come to the studio. We are supporting employees working from home to the best of our ability.

