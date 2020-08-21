March Capital establishes $60 million game investment fund

U.S. investment company March Capital has launched the March Gaming Fund, a $60 million fund that will invest in companies developing "gaming content, technology, and infrastructure."

March has already invested in sports game developer Nifty Games and mobile studio Knock Knock, and will use its new Gaming Fund to make a further 12 to 15 investments.

The company said the Fund will offer "capital, connections, and guidance" to entrepreneurs in the video game market. March managing partner Gregory Milken will lead the Gaming Fund.

"While March Capital has long invested in gaming, we realized that we had a subset of investors and constituents who were very interested in gaming," said Milken. "We decided to dedicate a fund just for gaming investments and use our unique expertise and evaluation capabilities to fully capitalize on this opportunity."