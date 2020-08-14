Get a job: Wizards of the Coast is looking for a Lead Client Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Renton, Washington

At Wizards of the Coast, we connect people around the world through play and imagination. From our genre defining games like Magic: The Gathering® and Dungeons & Dragons® to our growing multiverse, we continue to innovate and build new ways to foster friendship and connection. That’s where you come in!

Are you a veteran software designer with experience developing and supporting a live game service?

The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help manage and direct the engineering team who builds and maintains our game client in Unity. In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you’ll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.

What you’ll do

Directly manage, guide and supervise a team of software developers while contributing to the entire project

Design and implement solutions for Magic: The Gathering Arena in alignment with architectural designs and program needs

Provide consultation on sophisticated projects as a top level contributor/specialist

Communicate and iterate on technical designs and decisions with the team and help troubleshoot and resolve technical problems as they arise on production environments

Use your experience to grasp issues quickly and make critical judgments in the absence of complete information

Work with a variety of other departments to build technical requirements

What you bring

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or 5 years of experience in professional software development.

6 years of total job experience

Experience leading and mentoring effective teams.

Experience with front-end software development.

Proven understanding and experience working on client/server architectures.

Strong coding, debugging and problem-solving skills and the ability to write readable, maintainable code.

Strong communication and teamwork with diverse groups of people in various roles.

Software development experience with multiple platforms (Windows, iOS, Android, etc.)

Sound knowledge of software engineering, software engineering methodologies, and the impact of early decisions on later development stages of software projects.

We are an equal opportunity / affirmative action employer

The above is intended to describe the general content of and the requirements for satisfactory performance in this position. It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of the duties, responsibilities, or requirements of the position.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

