Summer Games Done Quick raises over $2.3 million for charity

August 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 has raised over $2.3 million for International humanitarian aid organisation Doctors Without Borders.

The annual speedrunning event ran from August 16 to August 23, and saw a digital audience cheer on streamers as they attempted to blitz through popular titles like Bloodborne, Super Mario Odyssey, Baba is You, The Last of Us, Doom 64, Half Life Alyx, and Metal Gear Solid in super quick time. 

This year's event went online-only as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but still managed to raise a mammoth $2,309,530 for charity thanks to over 20,000 generous donors. 

The cash will help Doctors Without Borders provide lifesaving humanitarian care to people in over 70 countries around the world, irrespective of their race, religion, gender, or political affiliation.

Games Done Quick will return for Awesome Games Done Quick in Janaury 2021, with that week-long event running from January 3 to January 10.

