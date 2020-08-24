Ubisoft swaps physical games for digital on some upcoming Xbox CEs

Newsbrief: Ubisoft has made the call to offer digital games rather than physical disks for collector’s editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Watch Dogs Legion, but there is a caveat.

The change will only impact Xbox copies, and only for those outside of North America.

The UK support page that quietly broke the news doesn’t offer a reason for the platform-specific pivot, but Ubisoft did follow up with Polygon to confirm that this change won’t affect North American collector’s editions.

It’s a curious shift, especially given the Xbox One and Xbox Series X exclusivity of the decision, but it appears neither Ubisoft nor Xbox have decided to elaborate on the reasoning behind it quite yet.

