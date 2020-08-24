Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Ubisoft swaps physical games for digital on some upcoming Xbox CEs

Ubisoft swaps physical games for digital on some upcoming Xbox CEs

August 24, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
August 24, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: Ubisoft has made the call to offer digital games rather than physical disks for collector’s editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Watch Dogs Legion, but there is a caveat. 

The change will only impact Xbox copies, and only for those outside of North America.

The UK support page that quietly broke the news doesn’t offer a reason for the platform-specific pivot, but Ubisoft did follow up with Polygon to confirm that this change won’t affect North American collector’s editions.

It’s a curious shift, especially given the Xbox One and Xbox Series X exclusivity of the decision, but it appears neither Ubisoft nor Xbox have decided to elaborate on the reasoning behind it quite yet.  
 

