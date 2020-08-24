Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Latest Switch Pro rumors point toward early 2021

Report: Latest Switch Pro rumors point toward early 2021

August 24, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
August 24, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

After a brief hiatus, the souped-up Switch rumors are back. This time around, manufacturers speaking to the Economic Daily News (via Video Games Chronicle) say that Nintendo could roll out the long-rumored Switch Pro in early 2021.

This latest rumor suggests at least one new but slightly vague upgrade beyond the usual promise improved display and batteries: upgraded “interactivity.”

Switch Pro rumors have been around nearly as long as the Switch itself, but they’re not entirely unbelievable given Nintendo’s history with handheld launches and the fact that it has already launched the once-rumored Switch Lite.

Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the existence of or plans for a Switch Pro, but hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility either. The company did start the year off by saying that it had “no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020” but part of its rationale at the time was that it had “not yet fully communicated the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite” and needed to first address that shortfall.

It’s likely that the Switch Lite’s fortunes have improved (given that its last quarter sales were only slightly behind the regular Switch), in which case Nintendo may feel more comfortable bringing a Switch Pro into play

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.24.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.24.20]
Senior Programmer (Character Technology team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.24.20]
Programmer (Character Technology team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[08.24.20]
Technical Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image