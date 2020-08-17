Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Remedy Entertainment as a Programmer

August 24, 2020 | By Staff
Programmer (Character Technology Team), Remedy Entertainment

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Programmer for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

We are looking for a Programmer to help unify our digital character creation workflows. We have recently started from scratch to unify our character creation pipeline, presenting an unique opportunity.

While this a full-time software engineering role, the character technology team has also worked on implementing existing skinning algorithms, novel convolutional neural network architectures, facial blendshape solvers, custom photogrammetry hardware and statistical analysis of motion capture among others things. 

Responsibilities

  • Help develop an industry leading digital content creation pipeline
  • Adhere to high quality programming standards
  • Support the teams involved with character creation with tools to make their work easier

Requirements and qualifications

  • Minimum 2 years of experience working in the game industry (preferably on AAA titles) or VFX industry
  • Proficiency in at least C++ and Python
  • Curiosity, ability to learn fast and to communicate concisely
  • Experience working with Autodesk Maya or MotionBuilder APIs
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills (in English)

The ideal candidate will also have

  • A degree in computer science or software engineering
  • Experience with any of the following: custom in-house game engines, test driven development, continuous integration, UI frameworks, API design, parallelism

What is in it for you?

  • Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable
  • Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else
  • You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system
  • We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions
  • Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

Interested? Apply now.

