Video: Enjoy this GDC Summer game music concert from pianist 88bit

If you enjoy classy renditions of classic video game soundtracks don't miss this recent GDC Summer performance from 88bit, live now on the official GDC YouTube channel!

88bit is the alter ego of Cleveland-based pianist Rob Kovacs, who performs note-for-note piano arrangements of classic video game soundtracks from the original Nintendo Entertainment System.

Kovacs’ performances are unique in that they recreate early electronic music that was never intended to be performed by humans, stretching the limits of traditional piano playing.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.