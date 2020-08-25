Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 25, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 25, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 25, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Facebook's VR rebranding changes Oculus Connect to Facebook Connect

Facebook's VR rebranding changes Oculus Connect to Facebook Connect

August 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
August 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Facebook has made some changes to the branding for its VR/AR dealings, including a change that removes the Oculus name from its yearly VR/AR developer event.

Facebook Connect, previously known as Oculus Connect, is now booked as a virtual event on September 16. The Oculus to Facebook shift is a small one in the scale of things, but its timing is notable given Oculus recently announced that it is starting to transition away from Oculus accounts (and toward Facebook accounts) for its entire line of VR gear.

In a blog post, Facebook explains the rebranding as a reflection of the fact that “Connect has grown to include so much more than Oculus, with research updates and product news from Spark AR to Portal from Facebook.” The company is also rebranding its entire VR/AR department as Facebook Reality Labs, a name that previously belonged to its R&D division.

Upload VR notes that a Facebook spokesperson has confirmed that the Oculus branding isn’t being retired by any means, despite the slight shifts we’ve seen in recent weeks. 
 

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[08.25.20]
Senior Game Animator
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.25.20]
Gameplay Designer (Combat)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.25.20]
Gameplay Designer (World Systems)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.25.20]
Gameplay Designer (Narrative Systems)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image