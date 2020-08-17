Get a job: Windwalk Games is looking for a Lead Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Windwalk Games is a YC-backed gaming startup founded by an ex-Rioter that is dedicated to building the next generation of huge, online, social games. We are building games that are fun to play and can support vibrant, dedicated communities of diehard fans. Our current focus is building THE genre defining game in the Social Deception genre. If you love games like Mafia, One Night Ultimate Werewolf then keep reading.

Our game, Enemy on Board, is an action packed take on social deception. Enemy on Board is currently in open alpha.

We are currently on the hunt for a lead artist. Someone who can work closely with our team and own the visual direction of Enemy on Board and our future games. We are a small studio so we are looking for someone who is excited to wear multiple hats and just get stuff done. You will be helping build and manage a squad of contractors AND create kickass art as an IC. We are looking primarily for candidates based in Austin, Texas but are open to exceptional remote candidates.

Requirements

Excited to join a small, dynamic, fast growing startup

4+ years as an Art Lead or Contributing Creative Director

Has shipped 2+ games in the above roles. (Or similiar live service experience)

Kickass IC skills in one or more of the following areas: UI Art/Design, Character Concepting, Environment Concepting, 3D Modelling, 3D Animation

Ability to get the best out of contractors in the following disciplines: Animation, Character Art, Prop/Environment Art, UI Art, 2D Marketing and VFX

Responsibilities

Drive the artistic vision and provide feedback and direction to implement that vision

Direct the creation of art both internally and by third parties

Evaluate, hire, and work with contractors across all art disciplines. Emphasis on Concepting, 3D Modelling, Animation, 2D Asset/UI

Things that make you a better fit

Experience owning the creative direction on small teams

Experience working at a startup or directly with entrepreneurship

Experience working and managing remote art teams

Experience with live service structure and deadlines

Please submit a cover letter, resume and link to your portfolio. Applications without these materials will be ignored.

