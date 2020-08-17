Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Windwalk Games is looking for a Lead Artist

Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Artist, Windwalk Games

Location: Austin, Texas

Windwalk Games is a YC-backed gaming startup founded by an ex-Rioter that is dedicated to building the next generation of huge, online, social games. We are building games that are fun to play and can support vibrant, dedicated communities of diehard fans. Our current focus is building THE genre defining game in the Social Deception genre. If you love games like Mafia, One Night Ultimate Werewolf then keep reading.

Our game, Enemy on Board, is an action packed take on social deception. Enemy on Board is currently in open alpha. 

We are currently on the hunt for a lead artist. Someone who can work closely with our team and own the visual direction of Enemy on Board and our future games.  We are a small studio so we are looking for someone who is excited to wear multiple hats and just get stuff done. You will be helping build and manage a squad of contractors AND create kickass art as an IC. We are looking primarily for candidates based in Austin, Texas but are open to exceptional remote candidates.

Requirements

  • Excited to join a small, dynamic, fast growing startup

  • 4+ years as an Art Lead or Contributing Creative Director

  • Has shipped 2+ games in the above roles. (Or similiar live service experience)

  • Kickass IC skills in one or more of the following areas: UI Art/Design, Character Concepting, Environment Concepting, 3D Modelling, 3D Animation

  • Ability to get the best out of contractors in the following disciplines: Animation, Character Art, Prop/Environment Art, UI Art, 2D Marketing and VFX

Responsibilities

  • Drive the artistic vision and provide feedback and direction to implement that vision

  • Direct the creation of art both internally and by third parties

  • Evaluate, hire, and work with contractors across all art disciplines. Emphasis on Concepting, 3D Modelling, Animation, 2D Asset/UI

Things that make you a better fit

  • Experience owning the creative direction on small teams

  • Experience working at a startup or directly with entrepreneurship

  • Experience working and managing remote art teams

  • Experience with live service structure and deadlines

Please submit a cover letter, resume and link to your portfolio. Applications without these materials will be ignored.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

