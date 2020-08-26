Mobile studio Colossi Games nets $650,000 to fund debut title

Fledgling mobile studio Colossi Games has secured $650,000 in pre-seed funding to create a new survival game.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the funding round was led by Play Ventures, which has already invested in a number of other companies this year including Finnish studio Reworks and mod support platform Mod.io.

Colossi will use the cash to fund the development of its debut title, which is being pitched as a "mobile game centred around arena battles and survival in the Ancient European world."

The company is also keen to expand its development team in the hopes of launching its first game in 2021.