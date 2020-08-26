Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 26, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 26, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 26, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile studio Colossi Games nets $650,000 to fund debut title

Mobile studio Colossi Games nets $650,000 to fund debut title

August 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Fledgling mobile studio Colossi Games has secured $650,000 in pre-seed funding to create a new survival game. 

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the funding round was led by Play Ventures, which has already invested in a number of other companies this year including Finnish studio Reworks and mod support platform Mod.io

Colossi will use the cash to fund the development of its debut title, which is being pitched as a "mobile game centred around arena battles and survival in the Ancient European world." 

The company is also keen to expand its development team in the hopes of launching its first game in 2021.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.26.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[08.25.20]
Game Designer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[08.25.20]
Senior Game Animator
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.25.20]
Gameplay Designer (Combat)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image