Fall Guys is now the most downloaded PS Plus game in history

Fall Guys is now the most downloaded PS Plus game in history

August 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Fall Guys has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time on a global basis. 

PlayStation broke the news on Twitter, although it didn't reveal how many times the bumbling battle royale title has been downloaded. 

The game, which asks players to run, hop, and dive through a series of obstacle courses to become the last bean standing, launched on August 4 for Steam and PS4. 

The PS4 version was immediately made available to PlayStation Plus members for free, and has evidently struck a chord with players. 

It attracted 1.5 million new players within 24 hours of launch across both platforms, and has since sold over 2 million copies on Steam alone. 

Mediatonic has been refreshingly open about how it developed and conceptualized the popular title, explaining its processes in a series of fascinating Twitter threads -- including one that revealed how those bouncing beans became the game's heart and soul.

Meanwhile, plans are already underway to bring the game to other platforms, with Bilibili having recently agreed to publish Fall Guys on mobile in China.

