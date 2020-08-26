Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 26, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 26, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 26, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fall Guys has surpassed 7 million sales on Steam

Fall Guys has surpassed 7 million sales on Steam

August 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Fall Guys has crossed 7 million sales on Steam in under one month, according to publisher Devolver Digital

The title launched on Steam and PlayStation 4 on August 4, and attracted 1.5 million new players within 24 hours of launch

It had sold over 2 million copies on Steam alone during its first week on sale, and has now topped 7 million sales in under four weeks. 

Earlier today, PlayStation revealed Fall Guys has become the most downloaded PS Plus game in history, although it didn't reveal exactly how many downloads it has amassed since being made available for free as part of the subscription service.

 

Related Jobs

Phantasma Labs
Phantasma Labs — Berlin, Germany
[08.26.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Unreal Engine specialized in networking
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.26.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[08.25.20]
Game Designer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[08.25.20]
Senior Game Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image