Fall Guys has surpassed 7 million sales on Steam

Fall Guys has crossed 7 million sales on Steam in under one month, according to publisher Devolver Digital.

The title launched on Steam and PlayStation 4 on August 4, and attracted 1.5 million new players within 24 hours of launch.

It had sold over 2 million copies on Steam alone during its first week on sale, and has now topped 7 million sales in under four weeks.

Earlier today, PlayStation revealed Fall Guys has become the most downloaded PS Plus game in history, although it didn't reveal exactly how many downloads it has amassed since being made available for free as part of the subscription service.