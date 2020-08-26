All proceeds from Children of Morta 's latest DLC are being donated to charity

Children of Morta’s latest DLC pack is called Paws and Claws and, staying true to the pack’s animal loving theme, developer Dead Mage has announced that sales of the game will directly benefit Humane Society International.

While platform holders will still get their designated cut, Dead Mage says in a Steam update that both it and publisher 11 Bit Studios have agreed to donate 100 percent of their proceeds from the Paws and Claws DLC to that cause.

“Paws and Claws is the kind of content that embraces the meaningfulness that we’re often pouring into our games,” reads a statement from Children of Morta producer Karol Kała.

“Animals are a big part of the original Children of Morta story, so enriching relationships with them in the game felt natural. And collaborating with an organization like Humane Society International perfectly fits 11 bit studios’ mindset since we believe that a company producing meaningful games should also act meaningfully.”