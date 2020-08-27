Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

343 Industries appoints Halo veterans to ensure Infinite launches in 2021

August 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has brought in franchise veterans Joseph Staten and Pierre Hintze to help ensure the title launches in 2021. 

It's only been a few weeks since Microsoft and 343 made the call the delay Halo Infinite until 2021, with the flagship shooter having originally be slated for launch alongside the Xbox Series X in November 2020. 

Breaking the news on the Halo website, 343 said Staten will be joining the project as campaign lead, and will be "supporting the campaign team’s existing, talented, creative leaders and ensuring they have everything they need to create an awesome Halo game."

Staten's appointment is particularly notable given his past work on the Halo franchise, which saw him serve as a writer on Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo: Reach, and creative director on Halo 3: ODST

He also supported the Halo Wars team as a creative consultant, and has penned a number of Halo novels including Halo: Contact Harvest and Halo: Shadow of Intent. 

Hintze, meanwhile, is already a senior leader within 343 Industries, but will now be focused solely on refining Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer mode

"Pierre Hintze, the head of our publishing team on The Master Chief Collection (MCC), will be joining the Halo Infinite team as a project lead for our free-to-play experience," reads the blog post. 

"He and his team have demonstrated an amazing ability to deliver new content, an excellent flighting program, and substantive updates across MCC over the past year. We look forward to having his expertise directly on the Halo Infinite team as we look to deliver a quality free-to-play multiplayer experience for everyone."

