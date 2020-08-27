Keywords acquires game marketing agency Maverick for $4.7 million

Keywords Studios has purchased game marketing agency Marverick Media for a fee that could rise to £3.6 million ($4.7 million).

The deal will see Keywords hand over £2.4 million ($3.1 million) in cash and £0.3 million ($0.4 million) in newly issued ordinary shares. The remaining £0.9 million ($1.2 million) will be paid in a mixture of cash and shares based on six month post-completion performance targets.

Founded in 1995, Marverick is a creative marketing company that has experience in TV commercial and live action projects as well as video game trailers, key art, and social media work. It has worked with a number of notable clients including Square Enix, Zynga, Koch Media, and Bandai Namco.

Keywords claims the move will "broaden and deepen" its range of marketing services, benefitting its wider client base. It's the second purchase the Irish company has made since raising $132 million to fund new deals, with the first being its acquisition of engineering service provider Coconut Lizard for $2.47 million.