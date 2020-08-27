Deep Silver parent company Koch Media opens two publishing offices in Asia

Koch Media has established two new publishing offices in Asia to expand its global footprint.

The German-Austrian media company is the parent company of Metro and Saints Row publisher Deep Silver, and also owns a number of studios including Milestone, Fishlabs, and Warhorse Studios. It was purchased by THQ Nordic, which has since rebreanded as Embracer Group, for $148.9 million in 2018.

The new offices will open Hong Kong and Tokyo later this year, and will both offer a range of local publishing services to Koch's international partners including sales, marketing, PR, and more.

They will also serve as the primary contact for local publishers and developers to help expand Koch's overall presence in Japan and Southeast Asia.

Koch chief exec Dr. Klemens Kundratitz has been named managing director for both offices, and said expanding into Asia was the "next logical step" for the company.

"Extending the company’s activities in PC and console gaming across global markets and further establishing the Koch Media brand internationally is an essential part of our strategy," they commented.

"Last year we opened new publishing offices in Australia and Poland and our U.S. office Deep Silver, Inc. has been rebranded to Koch Media, Inc. Expanding to the Asian markets is the next logical step for us."