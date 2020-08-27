Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Deep Silver parent company Koch Media opens two publishing offices in Asia

Deep Silver parent company Koch Media opens two publishing offices in Asia

August 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Koch Media has established two new publishing offices in Asia to expand its global footprint. 

The German-Austrian media company is the parent company of Metro and Saints Row publisher Deep Silver, and also owns a number of studios including Milestone, Fishlabs, and Warhorse Studios. It was purchased by THQ Nordic, which has since rebreanded as Embracer Group, for $148.9 million in 2018.

The new offices will open Hong Kong and Tokyo later this year, and will both offer a range of local publishing services to Koch's international partners including sales, marketing, PR, and more. 

They will also serve as the primary contact for local publishers and developers to help expand Koch's overall presence in Japan and Southeast Asia. 

Koch chief exec Dr. Klemens Kundratitz has been named managing director for both offices, and said expanding into Asia was the "next logical step" for the company. 

"Extending the company’s activities in PC and console gaming across global markets and further establishing the Koch Media brand internationally is an essential part of our strategy," they commented. 

"Last year we opened new publishing offices in Australia and Poland and our U.S. office Deep Silver, Inc. has been rebranded to Koch Media, Inc. Expanding to the Asian markets is the next logical step for us."

Related Jobs

Hidden Path Entertainment
Hidden Path Entertainment — Belleview, Washington, United States
[08.27.20]
Senior Level Designer
Evil Empire
Evil Empire — Bordeaux, France
[08.27.20]
Senior Technical Developer
Evil Empire
Evil Empire — Bordeaux, France
[08.27.20]
Generalist Game Artist (Pixel and 3D profiles preferred)
Evil Empire
Evil Empire — Bordeaux, France
[08.27.20]
Art Director/Lead Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image