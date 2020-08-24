Sponsored: The game dev guide to unpacking the mobile cheater's toolbox

Presented by Denuvo by Irdeto

Cheaters and piracy can damage your mobile game's revenue and reputation, meaning it's important for mobile game developers to stay up to date with the latest cheats out there if they want to keep those threats from impacting their own games and apps.

Denuvo by Irdeto is constantly on the lookout for available cheats and mods that can attack today’s popular games. Unfortunately, there is a surprising amount of innovative and high-quality cheats available; fortunately, there are also innovative and high-quality solutions to mitigate them. This session will catalog the number of cheats that threaten mobile games and look at who some of the juiciest targets are.

Watch this free webinar to learn:

Some of the most common cheat techniques

Deconstruct the development of cheats

The best practices and effective tips and tricks that counter these cheats before they do damage to a game

The dimension and impact of these cheats to games

The most common cheats and counter measures which can be applied to games and when it pays off to use an external service to secure them

