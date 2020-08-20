Video: Robin Hunicke's Q&A about working together, apart, in dynamic times

In this GDC Summer talk Funomena's Robin Hunicke discusses the ways that game dev has changed in a new world of remote work driven by a global pandemic and marked by different kinds of global unrest.

The (virtual) attendees of this live GDC Summer talk peppered Hunicke and moderator Bryant Francis with questions about making games remotely, under duress, for an extended period; in response, Hunicke offered up some intriguing insights.

If you missed seeing it live, good news: you can now watch Hunicke's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

