Get a job: Evil Empire is hiring a Senior Technical Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Bordeaux, France

Evil Empire, the new team working on Motion Twin’s smash hit Dead Cells among other ambitious projects, is looking for a Senior Technical Developer with experience working on console platform, engine optimisation and tooling.

As our independent studio grows and new projects kick off, we’ll need key people to help take our games to the next level and navigate the complexity of working with large game platforms, meeting demanding technical requirements and shipping rigorously tested games.

Being a little bit crazy about video games is also handy.

Your responsibilities would include:

Integration of the game on new platforms, whether it's next gen consoles or new and unproven technologies.

Integration of relevant SDKs and necessary backend elements that make up the complete package of a game release.

Graphics and sound drivers for new platforms when necessary.

Engine optimisation and working with the rest of the team to get our games up and running on most anything with a CPU.

Tool development and workflow streamlining in conjunction with team leads in order to help the rest of the team do their jobs in the best possible circumstances.

Your profile:

You should have at least 5+ years of experience in the games industry with a few shipped games to your name in technical and support programming roles.

Experience porting games to console targets managing QA cycles and feedback and generally getting through certification with most of your hair intact.

Good working knowledge of low level programming languages (C/C++).

Recent experience with modern graphics rendering libraries and best practices.

Rigorous, you’re a technical programmer, nothing should get past you, you’re detail orientated and like splitting hairs about the most efficient way to write every line.

Excellent written and oral communication skills. You’ll be reading and writing documentation in English all day everyday, you may also have to explain what you’re reading to less senior devs.

Ability to analyse problems and discuss them with colleagues, proposing solutions that can be executed as a team.

Bonus points:

Experience and working knowledge of Vulkan, SPIR-V and PulseAudio.

Experience running dev ops for games you’ve deployed.

English (at least B2).

Previous work experience in both indie and AAA studios.

Contract:

38 - 45k per year, depending on experience and profile. More for a star.

Full time (CDI) at 35 hours per week.

Based in our office in Bordeaux, though work from home and necessary precautions are in place during the COVID19 crisis.

Financial and logistical help with relocation (basically we take care of it all).

Fringe benefits include; restaurant cheques, as much junk food fruit and good stuff as you can eat, flexible working hours, access to any books and professional development resources as you want and more.

About us:

Evil Empire is a new studio formed by a few ex-Motion Twin people with the intention of creating more Dead Cells and using this as a stepping stone towards making our own games. We work in the same open space as Motion Twin and regularly beat them in Nerf wars and Smash.

The name of our studio is a dig at some of the shadier aspects of the game industry and, if you have a sense of humour, a signal that we’re all about being the exact opposite (and, unfortunately, people didn’t like my “Cat Nap studio” name suggestion - which really says something about their poor taste).

If you’re working at Evil Empire you will NEVER crunch (it’s nuts that this has to be said), you will have excellent health cover, five weeks paid leave, subsidized meals, flexibility with work time, free fruits and other noms and of course as much coffee as you can drink.

We also do regular trips to some of the most legendary gaming events in the world, including excursions to National Parks and other such shenanigans (team building right?), so there's plenty of opportunities for motivated people to get out and see the world. Well, at least, we were doing this before Covid happened, and plan to do it again if events are ever a thing in the future...

Bordeaux is an awesome city as it’s big enough to have plenty to do, but small enough that you can walk across it in half an hour. Beautiful 19th century architecture and more restaurants than you can poke a stick are a big plus. You’re also 45 minutes drive from the beach and 3 hours from the ski slopes. Access to a very well connected airport and a 2 hour train ride to Paris mean you’re never far away from anything.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.