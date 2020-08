Swedish mobile game company MAG Interactive is acquiring all shares of Sventertainment AB, developer of Swedish live trivia app Primetime, for SEK 20 million cash ($2.3 million).

MAG Interactive is the company behind mobile trivia game QuizDuel. Primetime has a user base of about 100,000 daily active users, according to Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG.

The acquisition could command an additional maximum SEK 80 million if certain profit targets are met within the next three years.