Unity debuts new tool to help devs submit games to multiple Android storefronts

Today the folks at Unity unveiled the Unity Distribution Portal, a new tool designed to help mobile game devs efficiently submit, monitor, and update their game across multiple Android storefronts around the world.

This could be a big help for Unity devs who want to reach a broader audience on Android, as the UDP promises to provide a "largely self-serve dashboard" you can use to upload your game to multiple storefronts, then track sales and push new builds from one central location.

The UDP currently allows developers to submit their games to roughly nine Android storefronts (from the Samsung Galaxy Store to Viveport), though more partners are said to be coming soon. For more details on the Portal and how to take part, check out the Unity blog.