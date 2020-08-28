Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 28, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 28, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 28, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Planet Zoo dev Frontier has a new publishing label: Frontier Foundry

Planet Zoo dev Frontier has a new publishing label: Frontier Foundry

August 28, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
August 28, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

This week British game studio Frontier Developments launched its first third-party publishing label, Frontier Foundry, with the promise of already having signed five games to the label over the last year.

This is a significant move for the 25-year-old company, though not an entirely unexpected one; last summer Frontier signed its first third-party publishing deal with Tropico developer Haemimont Games for an unannounced game, which it now confirms is one of the 5 that will be published by Frontier Foundry.

Two of the others were revealed today alongside Frontier Foundry: Chasing Rats Games' co-op platformer Struggling, which launched this week, and Ratloop Games Canada's Lemnis Gate, a multiplayer FPS with a unique time loop mechanic expected to launch in early 2021.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[08.28.20]
Senior Technical Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.28.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (World Systems)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.28.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (Combat)
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[08.28.20]
Unity Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image