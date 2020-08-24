Get a job: Kano is hiring a QA Automation Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Victoria, British Columbia

We are currently looking for a QA Automation Engineer with experience in the games industry. This role requires a high level of ownership over QA processes and working closely with the development teams to provide and continually improve quality assurance activities. Your primary focus will be creating efficient automated testing infrastructure that your teams can rely on to continually raise the bar on our game quality and improve our player's experiences. The role will be directly integrated and working side-by-side with the development teams on a daily basis.

Responsibilities

Develop and execute test plans to ensure our mobile games are fully tested for functional and visual defects

Develop automated tests and supporting infrastructure

Work closely with development teams to find and address regression issues quickly

Perform functional testing during each release cycle to validate new features

Track and prioritize issues using a bug database

Work closely with our player support teams to investigate reported issues

Create, monitor and report on game quality metrics

Required skills

3+ years of QA functionality testing experience in the game industry. Mobile experience is a plus.

1+ years experience with test automation

Experience with high-level programming languages such as C#

Experience with scripting languages such as Javascript or bash

Experience with scripting automated tests using C# or Unity tools. Other mobile tools such as Appium/Selenium or Puppeteer a plus.

Demonstrable ability to create test plans and strategies for complex features and systems

Familiarity with automated build and CI systems

Experience working with issue trackers such as JIRA

Ability to communicate clearly

Experience with Agile software development

Must be legally allowed to work in Canada

About Kano

Bootstrapped in 2008, we have been a profitable and growing game studio for over a decade. With hits like Free Rider HD and Mob Wars LCN (Top 100 grossing app on Facebook), and our recently announced FUBAR: Just Give'r, we hope to contribute to the world by connecting people through play.

Locally owned and headquartered in downtown Victoria, BC, we believe in giving small teams of talented people challenging problems and getting out of their way. That’s why we look for the best and brightest to join our team; people who have talent, vision, and commitment.

Check out this article If you'd like to get some insight into our hiring process, our employee manual to understand how and why we do things the way we do, and this fun little video for an intro to the team!

2020 Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces in Canada - Less than 100 Employees

2019 Great Place to Work - British Columbia

2019 VIATEC Employer of the Year - Finalist

2018 VIATEC Company of the Year (11-49 Employees) - Winner

2018 VIATEC Employer of the Year - Finalist

2017 VIATEC Company of the Year (11-49 employees) - Finalist

2014 VIATEC Employer of the Year - Winner

A results-driven company with a compassionate culture

Health, dental and vision benefits

Uncapped profit share program

Opportunity to work on game projects that are enjoyed by millions of players worldwide!

Ability to make a difference. Have an idea? Talk directly with leadership about it instead of running through layers of bureaucracy

This position is open to remote applicants. Priority will be given to those who reside in the province of BC

*Kano is an equal opportunity employer and considers qualified applicants without regard to race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, national origin, age, disability, medical condition, religion, marital status or veteran status, or any other basis protected by law*

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.