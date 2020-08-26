Video: How procedural environmental destruction works in Control

In this GDC Summer session Remedy's Johannes Richter showcases the technology used and lessons learned creating the destructible world of the Oldest House in Control.

Richter's talk was fascinating and packed with intriguing insights into how Remedy designed Control's procedural destruction to be systemic and event-driven. If you missed seeing it live, good news: now you can watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

