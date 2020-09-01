Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Fall Guys costume auction raises $1 million for UK charity Special Effect

September 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has raised $1 million for UK charity Special Effect by auctioning off a custom character costume. 

The 'battle of the brands' online auction offered the chance for an individual or company to have a costume based on their own custom design recreated in-game. 

The auction was eventually won after popular YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast (a.k.a. Jimmy Donaldson), internet personality and streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, esports club G2 Esports, and FPS training solution Aim Lab submitted a last minute combined bid of $1 million.

As a special thanks for the mammoth donation, Mediatonic has agreed to make a unique skin for all four bidders.  

Special Effect, which specializes in helping people with physical disabilities play video games, explained the cash will "boost all aspects" of its work, and help offset a decline in funding resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"A huge thank you to MrBeast, Ninja, G2 Esports, and Aim Lab for their amazing generosity, and to Mediatonic and Devolver Digital for this unique initiative," said Special Effect founder and CEO, Dr Mick Donegan. 

"When the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions hit earlier this year, the charity was facing a significant reduction in funding income due, in part, to many of its key fundraising events being canceled or postponed. 

"As a charity that doesn’t charge for its services, this donation will be invaluable in helping to make up for that shortfall. It will enable us to continue an uninterrupted service for the many people with severe physical disabilities and developers around the world who are asking for our help in ever greater numbers year on year."

You can find out more about the important work being done by Special Effect by clicking right here.

