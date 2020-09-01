Cyberpunk 2077 lands 5 awards including top honors at Gamescom 2020

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 made quite the impression at this year’s Gamescom event, ultimately securing 5 awards during this year’s multi-day digital show.

Those honors include the overall Best of Gamescom award, as well as Best Sony PlayStation Game, Best PC Game, Best Role-Playing Game, and the fan-selected Most Wanted Consumer Award, making it the most lauded game in this year’s awards.

A press release from the Gamecom team highlights that Bandai Namco Entertainment particularly had a strong showing for the digital event, with Project Cars 3 and Little Nightmares 2 both landing awards in addition to Cyberpunk 2077’s winnings.

Many of the award winners are unreleased games, and likely projects that would’ve had a presence at Gamescom 2020 had the event not been forced, like so many others, to forgo a physical show this year. A selection of this year’s winners can be found below, with the full list available here.