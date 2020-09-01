Cyberpunk 2077 lands 5 awards including top honors at Gamescom 2020

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 made quite the impression at this year’s Gamescom event, ultimately securing 5 awards during this year’s multi-day digital show.
Those honors include the overall Best of Gamescom award, as well as Best Sony PlayStation Game, Best PC Game, Best Role-Playing Game, and the fan-selected Most Wanted Consumer Award, making it the most lauded game in this year’s awards.
A press release from the Gamecom team highlights that Bandai Namco Entertainment particularly had a strong showing for the digital event, with Project Cars 3 and Little Nightmares 2 both landing awards in addition to Cyberpunk 2077’s winnings.
Many of the award winners are unreleased games, and likely projects that would’ve had a presence at Gamescom 2020 had the event not been forced, like so many others, to forgo a physical show this year. A selection of this year’s winners can be found below, with the full list available here.
Best Action Adventure Game: Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft)
Best Action Game: Star Wars: Squadrons (Electronic Arts)
Best Announcement: Unknown 9: Awakening (Reflector Entertainment)
Best Family Game: KeyWe (Stonewheat & Sons)
Best Indie Game: Curious Expedition 2 (Maschinen-Mensch)
Best Lineup: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Tell Me Why (Microsoft)
Best Multiplayer Game: Operation: Tango (Clever Plays)
Best Nintendo Switch Game: Little Nightmares 2 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Best of Gamescom: Cyberpunk 2077, (CD Projekt Red)
Best Ongoing Game: Borderlands 3 (2K)
Best PC Game: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Best Presentation/Trailer: Little Nightmares 2 (Tarsier Studios)
Best Racing Game: DIRT5 (Codemasters)
Best Remaster: Mafia: Definitive Edition (2K)
Best Role-Playing Game: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Best Simulation: Project CARS 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Best Sony PlayStation Game: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Best Sports Game: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Activision)
Best Strategy Game: Humankind (Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe)
Gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer Award: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Heart of Gaming Award: Indie Arena Booth, Super Crowd Entertainment
Most Original Game: Voidtrain (Hypetrain Digital)
Most Wanted Hardware/Technology: Xbox Series X (Microsoft)