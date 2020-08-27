Video: Making the designer-writer collaboration work in game dev

In this 2020 GDC Summer session, writer Susan O'Connor breaks down best practices that any team can use to get writers and designers moving in the same direction.

It was a dense 45-minute session packed with useful info, as O'Connor -- an experienced game writer, consultant, and teacher -- walked attendees through what writers and narrative designers bring to the game development process, and how they can best work with designers and other devs on the project.

O'Connor's talk was well worth seeing, and afterwards she spent 20 minutes answering questions from attendees (moderated by writer and former Gamasutra contributor Emma Kidwell), so if you missed seeing it live don't miss your chance to now watch O'Connor's sessopm for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

