Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Big Fish Games lays off 250 staff

Big Fish Games lays off 250 staff

September 1, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 1, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Big Fish Games laid off a sizable portion of its staff today, a reduction an internal letter obtained by GeekWire says comes from a desire to pivot operations rather than concerns over company funds.

Ultimately, around 250 people stand to lose their jobs in this round of layoffs.

In that internal letter sent to staff, Big Fish Games co-presidents Andrew Pedersen and Jason Willig say that the company is “proactively” reorganizing “from a position fo financial strength” and in a way that will give it greater agility and flexibility to “be a more effective and customer-centric organization.”

Most of the jobs being eliminated are confined to Big Fish Games’ Seattle office, though “almost all functional groups” are affected. The letter obtained by GeekWire notes that Big Fish is “providing departing colleagues with a separation package that is above the minimum required to support them through this change,” which notably still falls during a global pandemic.

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

It’s also worth noting that, though not mentioned in the internal letter, these layoffs fall a mere day after the approval for the settlement of a class action lawsuit over Big Fish Casino that sees both Big Fish Games' current and previous parent companies on the hook for the combined $155 million settlement (via GeekWire). 

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[09.01.20]
Senior Game Animator
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.31.20]
Senior Game Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.31.20]
Concept Artist - Forge of Empires
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[08.28.20]
Unity Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image