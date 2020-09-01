Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: AT&T no longer looking to sell off Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Report: AT&T no longer looking to sell off Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

September 1, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 1, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment parent company AT&T is reportedly no longer looking to sell off the video game development and publishing division. According to sources speaking to Bloomberg, one factor in the change of heart is the decision that WBIE might be considered too valuable to sell off.

After all, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment represents a sizable collection of studios with a number of notable releases over the years like Batman: Arkham dev Rocksteady, Mortal Kombat dev Netherrealm, WB Games Montreal, Middle-earth: Shadow of War dev Monolith Productions, and Scribblenauts dev 5th Cell. 

Many of those studios recently announced or detailed next gen projects as well, including Traveller’s Tales’ Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights, and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Earlier whispers of a potential sale had reportedly managed to catch the eye of potential buyers like Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive, Electronic Arts, and Activision Blizzard, with some reports saying the acquisition could be priced at as much as $4 billion. 

Bloomberg’s report says that the decision to abandon the sale could be subject to change down the line, but notes that its sources say WBIE was deemed too valuable to offload currently as part of a debt reduction effort.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.01.20]
Gameplay Designer (Combat)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.01.20]
Gameplay Designer (World Systems)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.01.20]
Gameplay Designer (Narrative Systems)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.01.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (Narrative Systems)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image