Get a job: Join System Era as a Senior Services Engineer

Location: Seattle, Washington

As Senior Services Engineer at System Era, you are responsible for our online services technology stack. The team will rely on your understanding of the backend service needs of modern live-service online multiplayer games and the performance, cost, and security concerns that go along with them to shape our services strategy. In addition to building technology from scratch, you will be able to confidently navigate the current landscape of available services middleware and the tradeoffs involved in using it. You enjoy building a partnership with the client game team to ensure that our services strategy not only meets security and scale requirements, but also unlocks novel game features and creates opportunities for players to engage in collaborative connected experiences. This strong collaborative relationship allows you to develop service APIs that are easy to use and evangelize their power across the team. When the need arises, you’re comfortable jumping into client code to integrate new services features yourself. You value strong teamwork and use your excellent written and verbal communication skills to be a force multiplier for the team.

Due to COVID-19, the System Era team is currently working remotely. This position will begin with remote work, with the expectation of co-location with the team in Seattle as soon as it is safe and reasonable to do so. Compensation includes salary, benefits with full medical and dental coverage, 401k with company match, and may include relocation assistance. We look for candidates who value joining a team with a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences, interests, and viewpoints.

Responsibilities

Maintain the existing online services stack for ASTRONEER.

Design, implement, and maintain reliable, secure, and scalable backend services technology to support new features.

Collaborate with the tools and infrastructure team to design, implement, and maintain the technology needed to test and deploy backend services.

Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and implement services integration with the game client.

Develop, implement, and teach best practices for service development and integration.

Evaluate feature sets and cost for services middleware.

Qualifications

6+ years of professional experience as an engineer in the games industry

4+ years of professional experience designing, building, shipping, and maintaining online services at scale

At least one shipped title with a significant online multiplayer component

Extensive knowledge of common technology stacks for live-service online multiplayer games

Experience writing C/C++ services integration code in a game client

Strong programming and debugging skills with at least one of C/C++, C#, JavaScript, Java, Go, Rust, and/or Python

Experience working with at least one major public cloud provider (Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, etc.)

Experience working with RESTful services

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Nice to Have

Experience working with Unreal Engine 4

Experience working with Microsoft PlayFab

Experience writing database queries

Experience building microservices and working with containerization technologies such as Docker

Management experience

