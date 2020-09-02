China-linked mobile games including PUBG Mobile have been banned in India

The Government of India has banned over 100 mobile applications with links to China, including popular games like PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor.

Many of those blocked titles have ties to Chinese companies including Tencent and Netease, which have established themselves as major players both within China and on the global market.

Detailing the ban in a press release, the government explained it has blocked 118 mobile apps that have been deemed "prejudicial to [the] sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, [and] security of state and public order."

More specifically, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said those applications are suspected of "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," and that it has received many complaints about the issue.

"The compilation of this data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," reads the press release.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."

You can see the full list of blocked applications, which also includes other games like Marvel Super War, Legend: Rising Empire, and Road of Kings: Endless Glory, by clicking right here.