Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 2, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 2, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 2, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

China-linked mobile games including PUBG Mobile have been banned in India

China-linked mobile games including PUBG Mobile have been banned in India

September 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The Government of India has banned over 100 mobile applications with links to China, including popular games like PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor

Many of those blocked titles have ties to Chinese companies including Tencent and Netease, which have established themselves as major players both within China and on the global market.

Detailing the ban in a press release, the government explained it has blocked 118 mobile apps that have been deemed "prejudicial to [the] sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, [and] security of state and public order."

More specifically, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said those applications are suspected of "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," and that it has received many complaints about the issue. 

"The compilation of this data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," reads the press release. 

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."

You can see the full list of blocked applications, which also includes other games like Marvel Super War, Legend: Rising Empire, and Road of Kings: Endless Glory, by clicking right here.

Related Jobs

Phantasma Labs
Phantasma Labs — Berlin, Germany
[09.02.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Unreal Engine specialized in networking
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.02.20]
Experienced Game Developer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.02.20]
Community Management Specialist - Forge of Empires (inhouse)
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[09.01.20]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image