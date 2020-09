Newsbrief: Interactive storytelling platform Dorian has raised $3.25 million through a seed funding round led by March Gaming.

Dorian is being pitched as a "no-code platform that allows writers to turn fiction into interactive visual games" and generate revenue from their content. It has been in closed alpha for several months, but will be released to the public later this year.

The platform will initially only be compatible with mobile iOS and Android mobile devices, but will arrive on other "emerging platforms and interfaces" in the future.