Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 2, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 2, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 2, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Marvel's Avengers sets new beta download record on PlayStation

Marvel's Avengers sets new beta download record on PlayStation

September 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

It’s been quite an interesting few weeks for PlayStation milestone odds and ends. Following in the wake of news that Fall Guys has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time, Square Enix has now announced that the beta for Marvel’s Avengers managed to set a PlayStation-wide record as well.

Neither PlayStation nor Square Enix have shared exact numbers, but a tweet from the latter says that the beta for Marvel’s Avengers has now become the most downloaded beta in PlayStation history. 

The game ran a closed beta for pre-ordering PlayStation 4 users from August 7 to August 9, then followed that up with an open PlayStation 4 beta (and closed Xbox and PC beta) from August 14 to August 16 and an all-platform open beta from August 21 to August 23. 

Platform-specific download stats haven’t been shared, but Square Enix did note in a blog post last week that the game saw over 6 million beta players and “tens of millions of hours” played across all platforms and beta weekends. 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.02.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.01.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.01.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.01.20]
Gameplay Designer (Combat)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image