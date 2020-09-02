Marvel's Avengers sets new beta download record on PlayStation

It’s been quite an interesting few weeks for PlayStation milestone odds and ends. Following in the wake of news that Fall Guys has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time, Square Enix has now announced that the beta for Marvel’s Avengers managed to set a PlayStation-wide record as well.

Neither PlayStation nor Square Enix have shared exact numbers, but a tweet from the latter says that the beta for Marvel’s Avengers has now become the most downloaded beta in PlayStation history.

The game ran a closed beta for pre-ordering PlayStation 4 users from August 7 to August 9, then followed that up with an open PlayStation 4 beta (and closed Xbox and PC beta) from August 14 to August 16 and an all-platform open beta from August 21 to August 23.

Platform-specific download stats haven’t been shared, but Square Enix did note in a blog post last week that the game saw over 6 million beta players and “tens of millions of hours” played across all platforms and beta weekends.