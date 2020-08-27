Video: Crafting the crafting system in Astroneer

In this 2020 GDC Summer talk System Era Softworks' Aaron Biddlecom & Elijah O'Rear walk fellow game makers through the process of deepening their understanding of Astroneer's existing design.

They explained how and why this reflective process helped them make extensive changes to its crafting system without destabilizing the game.

Together Biddlecom and O'Rear offered some intriguing perspective on how teams making meaningful, lasting changes to live games (whether in Early Access or not) can do so without significant upset. It was an interesting talk, and now you can watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

