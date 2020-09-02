Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 2, 2020
Rocket League won't require PS Plus or Nintendo Switch Online after free-to-play shift

Rocket League won't require PS Plus or Nintendo Switch Online after free-to-play shift

September 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Though a launch date has yet to be announced, Rocket League is making its way toward its free-to-play debut. As part of that transition, developer Psyonix has now announced that, once the free-to-play switch is flipped, Rocket League won’t require paid memberships for online play on PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch.

Typically, subscriptions to a platform’s service of choice--PlayStation Plus for PS4, Xbox Live Gold for Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Online for Nintendo Switch--are a requirement for online play, though there have been exceptions to those rules in the past. 

Rocket League now looks to be one of those exceptions, at least on two of its three console platforms. There’s notably no change mentioned in Psyonix’s blog post for Xbox Live Gold, meaning players hoping to play Rocket League online via their Xbox will still need to pay Microsoft for the privilege of online play.

