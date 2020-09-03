Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Media Molecule co-founder Alex Evans is departing after 13 years

September 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Media Molecule co-founder Alex Evans is leaving the company after 13 years to pursue other ventures. 

Writing on Twitter, Evans explained he's decided to take a break from development after doing a bit of "lockdown-inspired soul searching." That means he'll be stepping away from the Little Big Planet and Dreams developer, although he's assured fans the studio is in safe hands. 

"A few months ago I did a bit of lockdown-inspired soul searching and decided to step down from 'Dreams dev' to 'Dreams fan' and take a break from game development, a career I've been lucky enough to enjoy since I was a spotty 15 year old," he wrote. 

"Media Molecule is a wonderful place, and I can't imagine making games anywhere else; but I wondered what else an old fart like me could do in this world? I've been in the game dev bubble so long I'm not yet sure what's next, or even out there, for someone like me.

"For anyone worrying about Dreams -- don't! What Media Molecule are doing on Dreams at the moment is gonna blow your minds, and though I'll miss them all, I'll be cheering from the sidelines! Thanks to them for the first 13 wonderful years, and here's to Media Molecule's next 13!"

Since helping establish Media Molecule all the way back in 2006, Evans has seen the British studio become a household name after creating the Little Big Planet series, Tearaway, and Dreams. He also worked to forged a close relationship with Sony, which eventually resulted in the PlayStation maker acquiring Media Molecule in 2010.

