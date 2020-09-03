Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
Nintendo's next Mario Kart title is a mixed reality racer set in your living room

September 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Video

Determined to prove that we aren't in fact living in the worst timeline, Nintendo has just announced Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a mixed reality Switch title that lets players build and race around real-world circuits using remote control karts. 

Developed by Velan Studios and published by Nintendo, the game uses camera-enabled physical karts and course gate markers to allow players to construct and compete on their own custom race courses at home. 

As the trailer above shows, those real-world tracks are then augmented with digital elements like power-ups, enemies, signage, and other virtual racers that blur the lines between the Mushroom Kingdom and reality. 

The RC karts will also react accordingly to in-game items, so expect the teeny racers to stop dead in their tracks when those pesky blue shells come a-calling.

Overall, it's a fascinating concept that feels quintessentially 'Nintendo,' but it'll be interesting to see how well the title actually works in practice, given players will likely need a fair bit of room to construct a decent course, and a solid internet connection to enable a smooth racing experience. 

It's also worth pointing out that players will need at least two RC karts to access Home Circuit's multiplayer mode. Those will retail for $99.99 each when the game launches on October 16, 2020, so be prepared to splash a fair bit of cash. 

