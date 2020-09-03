Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Wargaming UK rebrands as DPS Games to reflect global growth

Wargaming UK rebrands as DPS Games to reflect global growth

September 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Wargaming UK has rebranded as DPS Games to reflect the studio's "distinctive" direction and international growth. 

The UK branch has grown significantly since Wargaming bolstered its ranks with the acquisition of Edge Case Games in 2018, and has even established an overseas presence by linking up with other Wargaming teams in Australia, France, and Ukraine. Given its new global outlook, the company felt a territorial name wasn't appropriate. 

The new moniker also highlights a creative divergence from Wargaming, which is best known as the studio behind World of Tanks and World of Warships. DPS publishing director Keith Anderson explained the studio's upcoming project won't share any connections with those "traditional franchises," and will be a completely new property. 

"Over the last 18 months Wargaming UK grew from 30 to 100 developers, all working at pace on a new game in Guildford. That hasn’t been enough though, we now have another 40 developers from our Wargaming Sydney studio working with us," said Anderson in a blog post.

"Not only that but we have art teams in Wargaming Paris and Wargaming Kiev creating amazing content for us. We’ve gone global. As a global team having a territorial name didn’t seem embracing of the scale of our endeavor or the amazing work our distributed development teams are doing."

Related Jobs

Evil Empire
Evil Empire — Bordeaux, France
[09.03.20]
Senior Technical Developer
Evil Empire
Evil Empire — Bordeaux, France
[09.03.20]
Generalist Game Artist (Pixel and 3D profiles preferred)
Evil Empire
Evil Empire — Bordeaux, France
[09.03.20]
Art Director/Lead Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.03.20]
Java Software Developer - Core Team


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image