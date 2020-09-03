Wargaming UK rebrands as DPS Games to reflect global growth

Wargaming UK has rebranded as DPS Games to reflect the studio's "distinctive" direction and international growth.

The UK branch has grown significantly since Wargaming bolstered its ranks with the acquisition of Edge Case Games in 2018, and has even established an overseas presence by linking up with other Wargaming teams in Australia, France, and Ukraine. Given its new global outlook, the company felt a territorial name wasn't appropriate.

The new moniker also highlights a creative divergence from Wargaming, which is best known as the studio behind World of Tanks and World of Warships. DPS publishing director Keith Anderson explained the studio's upcoming project won't share any connections with those "traditional franchises," and will be a completely new property.

"Over the last 18 months Wargaming UK grew from 30 to 100 developers, all working at pace on a new game in Guildford. That hasn’t been enough though, we now have another 40 developers from our Wargaming Sydney studio working with us," said Anderson in a blog post.

"Not only that but we have art teams in Wargaming Paris and Wargaming Kiev creating amazing content for us. We’ve gone global. As a global team having a territorial name didn’t seem embracing of the scale of our endeavor or the amazing work our distributed development teams are doing."